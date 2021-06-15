WLOX Careers
Walmart offering free classes to public

By Caroline Wood
Updated: 9 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Walmart is offering free virtual classes to its customers.

According to Walmart officials, the company has a network of 200 training academies nationwide. One is in the Walmart Supercenter in Laurel on Highway 15.

Through the training academies, it is launching Walmart Community Academy. Officials say it provides roughly 20 classes on topics such as personal finance, career advancement and how to purchase a car or home.

According to company representatives, it’s all about helping out communities.

“It’s clear that there’s skills and desires and educational needs that some communities need they don’t have access to,” said Andy Trainor, vice president of Walmart U.S. Learning. “And so, this is our way of taking existing assets and resources and really giving back to the community and really helping those that have a desire to brighten their future to do so.”

Walmart Community Academy is virtual, free and open to customers 16-years-old and older.

To find a link to the enrollment page, click here.

