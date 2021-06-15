Tuesday’s Forecast

Hot with a chance for pop-up thunderstorms today. Highs in the low to mid 90s with a heat index of 100 to 105. Chance of rain 20 to 30 percent. A light breeze from the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour. More of the same Wednesday and Thursday. Then, a wetter pattern is still expected Friday, Friday Night, Saturday, Saturday Night, and into parts of Father’s Day Sunday. This wetter pattern will be due to a Gulf system which will likely develop into a tropical depression or perhaps tropical storm by late week and bring heavy rains to parts of the Gulf Coast region. So, if you have plans in South Mississippi or nearby areas from Friday through Sunday, the current forecast is calling for rainy weather during that time so you should plan accordingly. Will we see impacts other than heavy rain? What about wind? What about coastal flooding or surge? The current forecast doesn’t call for any of that. But, that may change depending on whether this system becomes stronger or not and exactly where this system goes. So stay tuned in case of any changes. Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Bill in the Atlantic is moving away from the U.S. mainland and poses no local threat. And a west-moving tropical wave near Africa still has a low chance to develop.