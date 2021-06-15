A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the likelihood for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico as well as additional tropical activity in other parts of the Atlantic Basin. Below is the latest update:

TROPICAL WAVE INVEST 92L IN THE GULF

A tropical system has a high chance to form in the Gulf by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center early Tuesday morning.

Tropical wave 92L was located over the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. Still somewhat disorganized. However, by midweek it will move northward across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico. It will likely become a tropical depression or storm. Heavy rains may begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast, including South Mississippi, on Friday. And a wet pattern may continue into the weekend.

“There is no model suggesting this will become some kind of strong hurricane,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. “It’s more likely that this will be a tropical depression or tropical storm posing a heavy rain threat. It’s just too early to tell exactly where the heaviest rain will set up.”

Currently, South Mississippi’s forecast does show higher rain chances around Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which may involve heavy rain at times. For now, it’s too early to tell what other impacts, if any, 92L may bring to our region. But, we’ll be watching the latest developments to learn more in the coming days.

TROPICAL STORM BILL IN THE ATLANTIC

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression Two intensified and became Tropical Storm Bill offshore of the Carolinas on Monday. Bill is forecast to continue moving away from the U.S. and poses no local threat.

TROPICAL WAVE 94L IN THE FAR EAST ATLANTIC

And a west-moving tropical wave in the far east Atlantic has a low chance to develop. This disturbance is currently not considered a U.S. Gulf Coast threat. But, we have plenty of time to watch for any changes as it moves westward across the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane season will peak three months from now in September.

