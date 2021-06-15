Swimming lessons keep water activities fun during summer months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As many families plan summer activities, usually around water, it’s critical safety is considered.

“Look at where we live, we’re surrounded by water,” said Biloxi Natatorium coordinator Jamie Lee. “Everybody knows everybody with a pool. We want to make sure that we are able to offer the education to the parents, to the children that we can have come through our program, to let people know the dangers of the water but also to have fun in the water.”

Children as young as five years old splash into summer at Biloxi Natatorium Monday through Friday. Lee said any activity involving water can be fun but dangerous if one can’t swim.

“What we want to do first is survival, of course,” Lee said. “We want to be able to have someone who comes through that if they fall in the water accidentally that they’re able to get to safety first and foremost.”

It’s summer time and many of us all love water in South Mississippi. Before heading to the pool, beach, water park or creek.. think SAFETY. I’ll have a full story later on @WLOX from Biloxi Natatorium . #watersafety #swimming #biloxi #gulfport #summerfun #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/fqUMoBLJLR — Brandy Mcgill (@BrandyMcgillTV) June 14, 2021

Lee said their classes are divided into groups of six so swim instructors can easily assist students one by one, teaching various techniques over the course of two weeks.

“Then we start going ahead and introducing some of the strokes, the freestyle, the back stoke, front float, back float,” Lee said.

The CDC reports that drowning is one of the top leading causes of death for children. Lee said parents need to be extra aware when kids are around any bodies of water.

“Make sure you’re paying attention to what’s going on,” he said. “Pay attention to your surroundings. If you know your child can’t swim, put a life jacket on them until you can get them in here or somewhere,” Lee said.

Lee said instructors at Biloxi Natatorium aim to educate both children and parents on the dangers of the water while also generating fun.

