WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ole Miss, USM ‘working on’ exhibition game at Coast Coliseum

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two of Mississippi’s universities could be facing off in a South Mississippi basketball game in the coming years.

Multiple Ole Miss coaches were at the Mississippi Aquarium for the “Rebel Road Trip,” including head football coach Lane Kiffin, a first since his arrival at Ole Miss.

Also present at the event was head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis, who shared some exciting news for college basketball fans.

While speaking with WLOX Tuesday, Davis said Ole Miss and the University of Southern Mississippi were working on scheduling an exhibition game at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The game is still in the planning stages, but Davis said he is hoping to make the game a fundraiser for area food banks and that they are shooting for a date during the 2022-2023 season.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devonte Levell Williams is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and should be considered...
Suspect in Gulfport fatal shooting surrenders himself to police
Tuesday Afternoon Outlook for Invest 92L
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Deputies are investigating a car that was found submerged in water in Harrison County Saturday...
Harrison County deputies investigating car found submerged in water
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans

Latest News

The game is still in the planning stages, but Davis said he has been working with Jay Hopson to...
Ole Miss, USM ‘working on’ exhibition basketball game at Coast Coliseum
(Photo source: Facebook/Mississippi State Baseball)
Mississippi State advances to College World Series
Reed Trimble named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American
Reed Trimble named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American
Southern Miss center fielder Reed Trimble was named Freshman All-American.
Reed Trimble named Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American