Ole Miss, USM ‘working on’ exhibition game at Coast Coliseum

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two of Mississippi’s universities could be facing off in a South Mississippi basketball game in the coming years.

Multiple Ole Miss coaches were at the Mississippi Aquarium for the “Rebel Road Trip,” including head football coach Lane Kiffin, a first since his arrival at Ole Miss.

Also present at the event was head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis, who shared some exciting news for college basketball fans.

While speaking with WLOX Tuesday, Davis said Ole Miss and the University of Southern Mississippi were working on scheduling an exhibition game at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The game is still in the planning stages, but Davis said he is hoping to make the game a fundraiser for area food banks and that they are shooting for a date during the 2022-2023 season.

