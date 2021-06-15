WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mississippi State advances to College World Series

(Photo source: Facebook/Mississippi State Baseball)
(Photo source: Facebook/Mississippi State Baseball)
By Michael Dugan
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After an 11-7 victory over Notre Dame in game three of the Starkville Super Regional, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are off to Omaha for the College World Series for the third straight season.

George County’s Logan Tanner drove in three runs in the win, including a second inning home run to make it 7-1. East Central’s Brad Cumbest was 2-for-4 with 2 runs batted in of his own.

The Bulldogs will face Texas on Sunday, June 20 at 6 pm CT.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Devonte Levell Williams is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and should be considered...
Suspect in Gulfport fatal shooting surrenders himself to police
Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
After a professional career that spanned a decade, Wiggins native Fred Lewis decided to enjoy...
Former MLB player lives out dream with Gulfport business
Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport...
Suspect shot in multi-city police chase

Latest News

Pearl River's Hall of Fame class of 2021
Pearl River’s Class of 2021 decorated with championship hardware
MGCBC Weigh-Ins
MGCBC Weigh-Ins
M-Braves Shuckers
BASEBALL: Shuckers vs. M-Braves (6-12-21)
Rakeya Travis took home an All-American honor over the weekend.
Poplarville native Rakeya Travis named NJCAA All-American