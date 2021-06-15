Mississippi State advances to College World Series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After an 11-7 victory over Notre Dame in game three of the Starkville Super Regional, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are off to Omaha for the College World Series for the third straight season.

George County’s Logan Tanner drove in three runs in the win, including a second inning home run to make it 7-1. East Central’s Brad Cumbest was 2-for-4 with 2 runs batted in of his own.

The Bulldogs will face Texas on Sunday, June 20 at 6 pm CT.

