Man wanted in Illinois for sexual abuse of a minor arrested in Jackson County

Lawrence W. Baker, 52, is now awaiting extradition to LaSalle County, Illinois, where...
Lawrence W. Baker, 52, is now awaiting extradition to LaSalle County, Illinois, where authorities say he is wanted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.(Harrison County Adult Detention Center)
By WLOX Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County man who authorities say has been on the run since 2008 was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in St. Andrews.

Lawrence W. Baker, 52, is now awaiting extradition to LaSalle County, Illinois, where authorities say he is wanted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor. The incident took place in 2006 and involved a child between the ages of 13 and 17, said a release from the U.S. Marshals.

It is believed that shortly after the alleged crime occurred, Baker fled to Mississippi to evade law enforcement, said the release. He was arrested without incident at 7 a.m. Tuesday at his home on Braeburn Drive, said authorities.

Baker was taken to Harrison County Jail to await extradition.

In July of 2006, the U.S. Marshals Service established the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF). Full-time members of the GCRFTF consist of the: U.S. Marshals Service, The U.S. Border Patrol, Mississippi Department of Correction, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Biloxi Police Department, Columbia Police Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department.

