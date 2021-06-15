Hot, humid, with pop-up storms today. Watching the tropics.

The heat is on today! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be around 100-110. Take it easy if you have to be outside and make sure you stay hydrated. Some pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning.

It’s going to stay warm and humid tonight with lows in the 70s. Only isolated showers and storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be very hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Showers and storms are likely Friday through Sunday. It’s all thanks to a tropical disturbance that will move northward through the Gulf of Mexico. There’s a chance this disturbance could become a tropical depression or storm. Its exact track is still unknown, but it’s looking likely that we’ll see very heavy rainfall by the weekend. We’ll be closely watching.

Tropical Storm Bill remains off the East Coast, and it is not a concern for the Gulf. There is another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic, but it has a very low chance for development. It is not a threat to the Gulf at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.