WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hot, humid, with pop-up storms today. Watching the tropics.

By Taylor Graham
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat is on today! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be around 100-110. Take it easy if you have to be outside and make sure you stay hydrated. Some pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms could produce gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning.

It’s going to stay warm and humid tonight with lows in the 70s. Only isolated showers and storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be very hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Showers and storms are likely Friday through Sunday. It’s all thanks to a tropical disturbance that will move northward through the Gulf of Mexico. There’s a chance this disturbance could become a tropical depression or storm. Its exact track is still unknown, but it’s looking likely that we’ll see very heavy rainfall by the weekend. We’ll be closely watching.

Tropical Storm Bill remains off the East Coast, and it is not a concern for the Gulf. There is another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic, but it has a very low chance for development. It is not a threat to the Gulf at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devonte Levell Williams is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and should be considered...
Suspect in Gulfport fatal shooting surrenders himself to police
6-15-2021 WLOX Tuesday early tropics update
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Deputies are investigating a car that was found submerged in water in Harrison County Saturday...
Harrison County deputies investigating car found submerged in water
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans

Latest News

Hot and humid today with pop-up storms. Closely watching the tropics.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
6-15-2021 WLOX Tuesday early tropics update
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Gulf depression/storm will likely form this week
6-15-2021 Gulf depression/storm will likely form this week
Muggier today which could mean a bit hotter heat index and a bit more pop-up t-storms. A...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast