WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Hackers attack George County School District

The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted the use of the...
The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted the use of the district's computer systems.(GCSD)
By WLOX Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Even schools in rural George County are not safe from cybersecurity attacks.

The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted their computer systems on June 8. They imminently contacted outside cybersecurity experts to conduct an independent investigation to fix any problems and determine if any information was acquired from the breach.

“We will continue to work with these experts to ensure our IT environment is safe and secure before returning to normal operations,” said George County School District Superintendent of Education Wade Whitney, Jr. “We apologize for any continued disruption in the use of our network. We have teams of people working around the clock to resolve this issue.”

Whitney said that he did not believe the “Grief” ransomware group was responsible for the attack. “Grief” previously took responsibility for a recent attack against the Vicksburg-Warren School District in a post obtained by Mississippi Today.

Whitney also said the district did not pay a ransom to the group responsible for the hack.

There is no evidence that any student or staff information has been impacted at this time. Whitney said the investigation into this activity is ongoing.

“We appreciate your patience,” Whitney said. “We will provide updates when additional information becomes available.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devonte Levell Williams is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and should be considered...
Suspect in Gulfport fatal shooting surrenders himself to police
6-15-2021 WLOX Tuesday early tropics update
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Deputies are investigating a car that was found submerged in water in Harrison County Saturday...
Harrison County deputies investigating car found submerged in water
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans

Latest News

Hot and humid today with pop-up storms. Closely watching the tropics.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Lawrence W. Baker, 52, is now awaiting extradition to LaSalle County, Illinois, where...
Man wanted in Illinois for sexual abuse of a minor arrested in Jackson County
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new...
47 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths reported in Mississippi on Tuesday
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new...
47 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths reported in Mississippi on Tuesday