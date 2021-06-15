Commissioner Sean Tindell marks one year as head of DPS

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been over a year since Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Sean Tindell commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

He took office June 1, 2020. During the past year, DPS rolled out programs such as “Skip the Line,” which is a tool that allows people to make an appointment at the DMV.

“Our average wait times have gone from over two hours a year ago to about 20 minutes now,” Tindell said.

DPS also reinitiated “Mississippi’s Most Wanted” list earlier this year.

“Over half of the people on the list were caught or apprehended within the first 30 days… These were murderers, these were rapists, these were very, very bad and dangerous people,” Tindell said.

Additionally, the department added MDOT and capitol police to its agency, meaning 300 employees will join the Department of Public Safety in July.

“During the 2021 session, there was discussion about would capitol police be better suited to be added to the Department of Public Safety so that we could coordinate communication and work together with a little more consistency than we’ve done in the past,” Tindell said.

Moving forward, we’re told DPS officials plan to reignite programs aimed at keeping teens safe on the roads that had to be shut down due to the pandemic.

“We’re going to try and get back in schools and start talking to young people about the dangers of drinking and driving and texting and driving and try to get back to saving these lives,” Tindell said.

Tindell has a few goals he wants to achieve as he continues serving as commissioner, including a wage increase for law enforcement.

“I’m wanting to get a pay raise for our law enforcement officers,” Tindell said.

He also wants to warn and educate people on the dangers of fentanyl.

“We’ve seen it time and time again with young people… might get a pill that they think is a regular prescription pill,” Tindell said. “They take it, and it’s been laced with fentanyl, and they end up dying, and so we’re going to address that as well.”

Tindell previously served as a judge for District 5 of the Mississippi Court of Appeals and as a state senator.

