Coast native eyes Miss Mississippi 2021 title

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Katelyn Perry is working toward the crowning achievement of being Miss Mississippi 2021. The Gulfport native has been waiting for the opportunity for more than a year.

“I competed in my local pageant in Feb. 2020, expecting to go to the Miss Mississippi Pageant that June, but COVID had other plans, so I’ve been Miss Pontotoc Ridge for two years now and that’s just made it so much sweeter now getting to go to Vicksburg to compete,” Perry said.

For Perry, it’s about the competition but it’s also about the ringing endorsements provided by the Miss America program.

“Of course, service is so important to me, so I get to promote that on an even bigger level and also the scholarship dollars are amazing,” Perry added.

By the way, that service with the Children’s Miracle Network is Perry’s pageant platform.

“It’s a program that I’m super passionate about. I was able to work with Children’s Miracle Network on a lot of different projects while I was in college. Since then, I’ve started a program called Crowns for a Cause, which encourages girls of all ages to get involved in their communities and we specifically focus on Children’s Miracle Network,” she said.

You can watch Katelyn Perry and the other contestants in the 2021 Miss Mississippi Pageant on June 26 on WLOX.

