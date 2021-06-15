WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy

By Associated Press
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China is denouncing a statement from NATO declaring it a “constant security challenge,” saying it is a force for peace but will defend itself if felt threatened.

The Chinese mission to the European Union said in a news release Tuesday that the NATO statement was a “slander on China’s peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO’s) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organizational political psychology.”

NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built militarized artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate Taiwan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devonte Levell Williams is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and should be considered...
Suspect in Gulfport fatal shooting surrenders himself to police
Deputies are investigating a car that was found submerged in water in Harrison County Saturday...
Harrison County deputies investigating car found submerged in water
6-15-2021 WLOX Tuesday early tropics update
A tropical depression or storm will likely form in the Gulf
Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack

Latest News

FILE – Former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate...
Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that would require public schools in...
Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer
China slams US and NATO comments as "Cold War mentality."
China blasts NATO statement as 'Cold War mentality'
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death