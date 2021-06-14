T.D. Two forms near North Carolina. Plus, still watching the Gulf.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the possibility for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico as well as additional tropical activity in other parts of the Atlantic Basin. Below is the latest update:

TROPICAL WAVE INVEST 92L IN THE GULF

A tropical system has a medium chance to form in the Gulf by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center on Monday morning.

Tropical Wave Invest 92L is a broad low pressure area over the Bay of Campeche. Gradual development of 92L is possible during the next couple of days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico, and a tropical depression or tropical storm may form late in the week when the system possibly moves northward into the central Gulf of Mexico.

Currently, South Mississippi’s forecast does show higher rain chances around Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which may involve heavy rain at times. For now, it’s too early to tell what other impacts, if any, 92L may bring to our region. But, we’ll be watching the latest developments to learn more in the coming days.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWO IN THE ATLANTIC

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression Two formed offshore of the Carolinas on Monday morning. Two is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight. The next name on the list is Bill. This system will pose no threat to the Gulf Coast.

A TROPICAL WAVE IN THE FAR EAST ATLANTIC

And a west-moving tropical wave in the far east Atlantic has a low chance to develop. This disturbance is currently not considered a U.S. Gulf Coast threat. But, we have plenty of time to watch for any changes as it moves westward across the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane season will peak three months from now in September.

