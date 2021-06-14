WLOX Careers
Shrimp season 2021 off to a slow start

Five days into the 2021 shrimp season, and those who make their living out on the water tell us...
Five days into the 2021 shrimp season, and those who make their living out on the water tell us it's been a mixed bag.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Updated: 34 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five days into the 2021 shrimp season, and those who make their living out on the water tell us it’s been a mixed bag. They’ve caught shrimp, but not as many as they’d like.

Monday, down at the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, there were some jumbo shrimp for sale at $6 per pound, mainly due to the increased fuel prices. Some of the smaller ones were going for as low as $2 a pound

Ryan Bradley with Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United said right now, the best quality and quantity of shrimp is located far offshore.

“I would say so far it’s been a bit disappointing for our inshore shrimp fishermen. However, our offshore fishermen have been doing well,” Bradley said. “The ones that stay offshore for a while, they freeze the shrimp. They’ve been doing pretty well.”

One thing that’s keeping inshore shrimpers going is out-of-town tourists and others driving here and getting shrimp.

“Yes, this is one of the things we do. Sit back, relax, and take home some shrimp,” said Ken Brewer, who’s visiting the Coast from Indiana.

On opening day June 10, the Mississippi DMR said 94 boats were on the water. That’s a little more than the 67 boats in 2020.

“I’m hoping they can have a good year, and they really deserve it,” Bradley added.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

