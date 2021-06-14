WLOX Careers
Police investigating fatal shooting in Gulfport

Gulfport Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 15000 block of Dedeaux Road that happened Monday morning.
Gulfport Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 15000 block of Dedeaux Road that happened Monday morning.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning in Gulfport.

Crime scene investigators and police officers were gathered in the parking lot of an O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Dedeaux Road at 9:30 a.m. This is an active investigation so few details have been released.

WLOX has a reporter there. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

