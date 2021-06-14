WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Moss Point leaders look to build on momentum from Unity in our Community event

Unity in our Community event in Moss Point.
Unity in our Community event in Moss Point.(WLOX)
By Chancelor Winn
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - People from across the River City are coming together to promote unity and help put an end to violence. Pastor Donald Tubbs helped organize the Unity in our Community Event and believes this is the first step in promoting peace.

“Scripture tells us where there is unity there is strength,” Tubbs said. “Now we can say that, but the most powerful thing is the demonstration of that, and that’s what we saw.”

Moss Point mayor-elect Billy Knight said families must continue working together, and he feels churches can play a big role in supporting families.

“I’m going to ask every pastor in this community if they would only take care of their own congregation. Don’t worry about the church down the street,” Knight said. “If you would provide some real wholesome activities, tutorial programs and other wholesome activities for their own kids in their church. If every church did that, we’d take care of our kids.”

It was a call to action that pastor Dean Smith said he is ready to answer.

“We got to get outside of the building, of the four walls. We’ve got to get into our community. Our communities are crying out for help,” Smith said. “There is such a drastic need, and it’s only going to be through us pulling together and working together for the cause of Christ that those needs are met.”

Unity in our Community organizers added that they are working to host a job fair in August as well as helping to facilitate recreational sports.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Devonte Levell Williams is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and should be considered...
Victim identified, search continues for suspect in Gulfport fatal shooting
Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
After a professional career that spanned a decade, Wiggins native Fred Lewis decided to enjoy...
Former MLB player lives out dream with Gulfport business
Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport...
Suspect shot in multi-city police chase

Latest News

Mayor Shea Dobson signed a proclamation recognizing June as pride month in the City of Discovery.
‘Everyone should be welcome here’: Ocean Springs proclaims June as Pride Month
A vigil was held Saturday night in honor of Keli Mornay and her 7-month-old baby boy, Brixx,...
Family holds vigil for Keli Mornay and her son Brixx
Saturday was the first Battle at the Bridge in Pass Christian. The game was created to bridge...
Battle at the Bridge aims to close the gap between community and authority
The town’s cash crop was on full display on Saturday for an event that has grown since it began...
Thousands enjoy Poplarville’s Blueberry Jubilee