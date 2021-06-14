Moss Point leaders look to build on momentum from Unity in our Community event

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - People from across the River City are coming together to promote unity and help put an end to violence. Pastor Donald Tubbs helped organize the Unity in our Community Event and believes this is the first step in promoting peace.

“Scripture tells us where there is unity there is strength,” Tubbs said. “Now we can say that, but the most powerful thing is the demonstration of that, and that’s what we saw.”

Moss Point mayor-elect Billy Knight said families must continue working together, and he feels churches can play a big role in supporting families.

“I’m going to ask every pastor in this community if they would only take care of their own congregation. Don’t worry about the church down the street,” Knight said. “If you would provide some real wholesome activities, tutorial programs and other wholesome activities for their own kids in their church. If every church did that, we’d take care of our kids.”

It was a call to action that pastor Dean Smith said he is ready to answer.

“We got to get outside of the building, of the four walls. We’ve got to get into our community. Our communities are crying out for help,” Smith said. “There is such a drastic need, and it’s only going to be through us pulling together and working together for the cause of Christ that those needs are met.”

Unity in our Community organizers added that they are working to host a job fair in August as well as helping to facilitate recreational sports.

