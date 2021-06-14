More heat and humidity today. Watching the tropics.

The heat and humidity are back! High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be over 100 at times. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or A/C today. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible, too.

It will remain very warm and humid tonight with lows in the mid 70s. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible again.

In the tropics, we continue to watch a disturbance in the Southern Gulf. It has a decent chance of becoming either a tropical depression or tropical storm this week. It’s still too early to know its exact track or possible strength, but many forecast models show it drifting northward by the weekend. For now, we’re looking at heavy rainfall by Friday and this weekend along the Northern Gulf Coast. We’ll closely be watching it.

Elsewhere, Tropical Depression Two formed along the East Coast on Monday morning. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill by Monday evening. It is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. There is another disturbance near the African Coast that has a low chance of development, but it is not a concern at this time.

