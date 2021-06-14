Mississippi 4-H Students to showcase skills across state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State University Extension Service 4-H will host their annual state event designed to supplement county 4-H programs.

This event provides positive leadership and educational opportunities for senior 4-H members from across the state to develop young people to their fullest potential.

Senior 4-H members will participate in several contests designed to enhance their leadership skills and provide additional learning opportunities.

Contests include dairy bowl, public speaking, photography judging and dairy products judging.

Traditionally held on the Starkville campus of Mississippi State University, this year’s event will be held in Extension’s four regions.

Contest categories will be divided among these regions.

In addition to the contests held in Jackson, 4-Hers will have the opportunity to participate in other contests, including horticulture judging, robotics, interior design, egg prep, forestry judging, child development, and other categories.

