Miss. to receive $55M in settlement over Medicaid bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Auditor Shad White announced a $55.5 million settlement with Centene.

The settlement resolves alleged overpayments as part of Mississippi’s Medicaid program. Centene is the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the U.S.

White launched an investigation into the company in 2019 after accusations that Pharmacy Benefit Managers were inflating their bills.

White says the PBM was charging Medicaid more than the allowed price cap.

“I do not care how large or powerful the company is, Mississippi taxpayers deserve to get what they paid for when the state spends money on prescription drugs, and we will stand up for the taxpayers if they do not get a square deal,” White said. “I’m grateful for the joint work between my staff, the data analysts, and the Attorney General’s team for bringing this to a conclusion.”

The settlement also calls for Centene to “provide full transparency related to the adjudication and payment of all pharmacy benefit claims, including the provision of such information as is required to permit the Department of Medicaid to discern, on a claims level, the exact amount paid to the pharmacy for each pharmaceutical claim.”

