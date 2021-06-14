Iconic Long Beach restaurant reopens as art carnival for serious artists

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for Darwell’s Café lovers. The popular restaurant in Long Beach, which closed in October last year, has reopened with a new twist and a new mission.

Darwell’s Café is now Darwell’s ‘Art Carnival’ Café. On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s an outdoor venue for serious artists, like Spencer Gray Jr.

“Artists are always looking for a venue to show their talents, and if Darwell’s is already on the map, then, what a great to piggy back off his success,” he said. “And, one thing feeds the other.”

And the natural environment is a good fit for his work, which he describes as three-dimensional cartoons.

“My artwork is waterproof, you might say,” Gray said. “So, the threat of rain in art shows really doesn’t affect us. And, then, the natural light when it bounces off the pieces, just makes them come to life.”

Owner Darwell Yeager, better known as “Papa D” is an artist himself, and he never intended the closure last October to be permanent, because he had an idea.

“Setting up a forum for real artists, family style, welcome to the Coast, help the Coast expose what we have to offer - not as a business owner, but as a citizen,” he said. “This is exactly what I had envisioned: an art carnival.”

While damage from Hurricane Zeta slowed down the process, the entire building has been renovated to reflect the art theme.

Hugh Barlow is a former art professor and professional drummer, whose abstract expressionism art form honors the memory of his fellow musicians and friends.

He said this venue is to clearly define arts from crafts.

“There’s been a split, and Papa D knows that,” he said. “So, he’s gradually trying to raise the bar, so that there’s some separation. I love crafts, but I don’t know if the two belong together necessarily.”

For the customer, the new Darwell’s is an obvious transition.

“It’s so artsy anyway and esoteric,” said long-time customer Ted Rishel. “And you bring in some talented artists and a little art fair, I think it should grow and be successful. I think it’s going to be a neat thing.”

For those missing the famous Darwell’s food, have no fear.

The kitchen is offering what Papa D calls a “festival menu” to include items like hamburgers and nachos, still made of course in traditional Darwell’s fashion.

The dining area is open Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

And, there’s live music Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information on Darwell’s Art Carnival Cafe, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.