Harrison County deputies investigating car found submerged in water

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Deputies are investigating a car that was found submerged in water in Harrison County Saturday night.

The Harrison County Fire Rescue and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a car in the water off Lake Cross Drive.

Harrison County Fire Rescue used a ROV (remotely operated vehicle) underwater and found the submerged car. With help from Gulfport firefighters, and their dive team, the car was pulled from the water.

However, no one was found in the car or in the area underwater where the car was found.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this incident.

