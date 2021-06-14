WLOX Careers
George County Sheriff’s Office searching for commercial burglary suspect

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted in connection to a commercial burglary.

Billie Joe Lewis is described as roughly 49 years old with blonde hair, blue eyes and a slender build. She is about 5′11″ tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Authorities say she has a unicorn tattoo on her left arm as well as several other tattoos. She has several aliases and could be using the last names Butler, Musgrove or Smith.

Authorities say she has ties to the Moss Point community as well as other areas of Jackson County.

Lewis might be traveling in a gray 2003 Nissan Maxima with a Jackson County plate.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Billie Joe Lewis is described as roughly 49 years old with blonde hair, blue eyes and a slender build. She is about 5′11″ tall and weighs around 150 pounds.(George County Sheriff's Office)

