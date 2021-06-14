Gather a team to take part in ‘The Longest Day’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Alzheimer’s Association holds its largest fundraiser on the longest day of the year, or the summer solstice. This year, the date is Sunday, June 20, and the fundraiser itself is also called The Longest Day!

Although teams have been fundraising all year round, this is a good time for you to recruit a team of friends or co-workers and take part in an activity you like - baseball, basketball, golf, baking, playing board games, knitting, bingo, you name it. Tell people what you’re doing through social media, and let them support your efforts and the efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, Mississippi Chapter!

For more information, visit alz.org or call 601-421-5987.

