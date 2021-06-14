WLOX Careers
Former DeSoto Co. rep found dead months after sister-in-law at same place

Authorities are investigating Henley's death.
Authorities are investigating Henley's death.(Special to WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department and state agencies are investigating the death of Ashley Henley, a former state representative found dead Sunday.

The North Mississippi Herald reports that Henley was found on Patricia Drive, at the Water Valley Boat Landing Community Sunday night.

Yalobusha County Coroner identified the body as Henley. Henley’s sister-in-law was found dead inside a burned-out trailer at the same location in December, the Herald reports.

Sheriff Mark Fulco told the Herald that deputies were sent to the scene around 10 p.m. Multiple agencies joined later, and officials were on the site until after 2 a.m.

Henley, a Republican, represented the 40th district from 2016 to 2020. She was defeated for re-election in 2019 by 14 votes.

Russ Latino, president of Empower Mississippi, said he was saddened to hear about Henley’s passing. “She was someone who very much wanted to make a positive difference in the world,” he said. “Tragic circumstances.”

