‘Everyone should be welcome here in the city’: Ocean Springs proclaims June as Pride month

Mayor Shea Dobson signed a proclamation recognizing June as pride month in the City of Discovery.
By Chancelor Winn
Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs City Hall will glow red, yellow, blue, and green for the entire month of June. Mayor Shea Dobson signed a proclamation recognizing June as pride month in the City of Discovery.

“This is something that we care about,” said Dobson. “Everyone should be welcome here in the city and throughout the Gulf Coast and the state regardless of their sexual identity or anything of that nature.”

A couple of blocks from city hall, Matt Stebly flies the Pride flag in front of his business, Twisted Anchor Tattoo and Fine Art Gallery.

“To see that Shea signed the proclamation for the Pride month for the city, it means a lot that the leader of the city would take those steps to really make the city feel a little bit more unity than I feel like it has in the past,” Said Stebly.

A step toward a more unified community that Dobson hopes his grandfather would be proud of.

“A lot of people don’t know this but my grandfather was gay and supported the gay community in New Orleans. He was a pillar in the community,” said Dobson. “Being able to show everyone that we support them is something I feel is in a way honoring him as well.”

Supporting everyone and accepting people for who they are is why Stebly proudly flies the Pride flag.

“We like to let everyone know that everyone’s welcome here,” said Stebly. “As long as you’re a good person you’re welcome here.”

