Dangerous heat possible today! Watching the tropics.

Dangerous heat is possible today. A heat advisory is in effect. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with a heat index up to 110 degrees. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be likely for anyone exposed to the elements for a while without practicing heat safety. Remember to take breaks in the shade and air conditioning and make an extra effort to drink plenty of water today. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times today, mainly from late morning noon into the afternoon. Lower rain chances and plenty of heat are expected for tomorrow and Wednesday. We’ll be watching the tropics late this week. Tropical development remains possible in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Wave Invest 92L is a large area of cloudiness and showers located over the Bay of Campeche, associated with a broad low pressure area. Some slow development of 92L is possible during the next few days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico, and a tropical depression or tropical storm may form late in the week when the system begins to move slowly northward. Currently, South Mississippi’s forecast does show higher rain chances around Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which may involve heavy rain at times. For now, it’s too early to tell what other impacts, if any, 92L may bring to our region. But, we’ll be watching the latest developments to learn more in the coming days. Elsewhere in the tropics, the Caribbean is quiet. But, another system may form offshore of the Carolinas later today or tomorrow and should pose no threat to the Gulf Coast. Hurricane season will peak in three months from now.