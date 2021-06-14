WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

By Associated Press
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police say they are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation. The school district is about 70 miles north of Austin.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Devonte Levell Williams is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder and should be considered...
Victim identified, search continues for suspect in Gulfport fatal shooting
Darius Erving is back in police custody after escaping from a local hospital Saturday morning,...
Family turns suspect in following escape from hospital in Holmes County
After a professional career that spanned a decade, Wiggins native Fred Lewis decided to enjoy...
Former MLB player lives out dream with Gulfport business
Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport...
Suspect shot in multi-city police chase

Latest News

The movement around QAnon has already been linked to political violence, notably during the...
US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers
Anonymous sleuths help the FBI identify suspects from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
'Sedition hunters' help FBI track insurrectionists
Unity in our Community event in Moss Point.
Moss Point leaders look to build on momentum from Unity in our Community event
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as...
AP source: Justice Department secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records