TV host Guy Fieri surprises New Orleans native with $25,000 scholarship

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mayor of Flavortown gave the gift of a lifetime to one New Orleans native tonight.

Food television personality Guy Fieri surprised Jamie Warrick, a single mother attending the University of Holy Cross, tonight with a $25,000 dollar scholarship on the show “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot”. Warrick was featured on a segment called the “Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant”. Watch Fieri tell Warrick about her prize in the video below!

As a first-generation college student and single mother, Warrick said that her dream is to help minorities develop food products and businesses and serve as a culinary beacon in her community.

“You are an inspiration,” Fieri said. “You’re an inspiration to people because you have a lot going on in your life as it is. Being a single mom is tough.”

Fieri asked her if the scholarship is going to help her reach a higher level now that she is back in school and working in the industry again.

“Yes!” Warrick replied. “Most definitely. Oh, my God, what a relief.”

Jamie worked as a sous chef for the last 5 years while pursuing her culinary education. She is yearning to gain knowledge and support to be able to open a food incubation hub for small businesses to launch and successfully manage their food businesses.

