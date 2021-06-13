Tropical development possible in the Gulf

BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather team continues to keep a close eye on Invest 92-L as it is expected to remain over the Bay of Campeche over the next few days, then slowly drift north. This tropical wave is part of the same unsettled weather being tracked over the past week.

Sunday Morning Tropics Update 6/13/21

It is still too early to say for sure if a tropical system will form. It is also too early to say exactly who could see impacts or when. One thing to note being shown in some model guidance is that very heavy rain could be possible somewhere along the Gulf Coast. If this pans out, our rain chances would be higher by the end of the week into the weekend. With recent heavy rain in South Mississippi, this is a trend that needs to be monitored closely should this system evolve into a threat to the coast.

Tropical moisture may increase by the weekend. If this pans out, we could see heavy rain along the Gulf Coast. (WLOX)

The system that models keep developing is part of a broad area of low pressure known as the Central American Gyre, which can lead to persistent thunderstorm activity and tropical development.

The Central American Gyre is a broad area of low pressure that forms in Central American in the early Summer and late Fall. The gyre, or circulation is helped out by clockwise flow of high pressure in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific that help generate a broad counter-clockwise flow between them. (WLOX)

This is how Cristobal (2020), Cindy (2017), Nate (2017) formed. So, it’s pretty common, especially this time of year. But, this does not guarantee a tropical system impacting the northern Gulf Coast.

The next name on the list of tropical systems is Bill. Tropical Storm Ana formed in late May in the central Atlantic.

Names are chosen by the World Meteorological Organization. Should this list of names be exhausted, a supplemental list of names will be used. The Greek Alphabet will no longer be used. (WLOX)

