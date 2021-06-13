Tropical development possible in the Gulf
Heavy rain may be a concern for the northern Gulf Coast
BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather team continues to keep a close eye on Invest 92-L as it is expected to remain over the Bay of Campeche over the next few days, then slowly drift north. This tropical wave is part of the same unsettled weather being tracked over the past week.
It is still too early to say for sure if a tropical system will form. It is also too early to say exactly who could see impacts or when. One thing to note being shown in some model guidance is that very heavy rain could be possible somewhere along the Gulf Coast. If this pans out, our rain chances would be higher by the end of the week into the weekend. With recent heavy rain in South Mississippi, this is a trend that needs to be monitored closely should this system evolve into a threat to the coast.
The system that models keep developing is part of a broad area of low pressure known as the Central American Gyre, which can lead to persistent thunderstorm activity and tropical development.
This is how Cristobal (2020), Cindy (2017), Nate (2017) formed. So, it’s pretty common, especially this time of year. But, this does not guarantee a tropical system impacting the northern Gulf Coast.
The next name on the list of tropical systems is Bill. Tropical Storm Ana formed in late May in the central Atlantic.
