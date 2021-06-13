Three blue marlins brought in at Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -As the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic wraps up three blue marlins made it back to Point Cadet Marina.

The Boat CE and Scotty Cooper brought in the first marlin Friday, it weighed in at 548.6 pounds.

The second blue of the tournament came in later Saturday night off of C-Student and caught by Hunter Megarity, it weighed in at 629.7 pounds.

The biggest of the day and likely of the tournament was off of the boat It Just Takes time from defending champ Nick Pratt, weighing in at 793 pounds.

Almost $400,000 is up for grabs for the winning blue marlin.

The tournament wraps up Sunday with the awards ceremony.

