WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Three blue marlins brought in at Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic

Nick Pratt off the boat It Just Takes Time brought in a 793 pound blue marlin Saturday.
Nick Pratt off the boat It Just Takes Time brought in a 793 pound blue marlin Saturday.(MGCBC)
By Blake Brannon
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -As the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic wraps up three blue marlins made it back to Point Cadet Marina.

The Boat CE and Scotty Cooper brought in the first marlin Friday, it weighed in at 548.6 pounds.

The second blue of the tournament came in later Saturday night off of C-Student and caught by Hunter Megarity, it weighed in at 629.7 pounds.

The biggest of the day and likely of the tournament was off of the boat It Just Takes time from defending champ Nick Pratt, weighing in at 793 pounds.

Almost $400,000 is up for grabs for the winning blue marlin.

The tournament wraps up Sunday with the awards ceremony.

For a list of all the fish brought in click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Anthony Hunt (left) was arrested in New Orleans Thursday. JaMichael Jenkins...
Moss Point murder suspect arrested after standoff with New Orleans police
A manhunt is underway for one of the suspects in connection with the shooting death of Kyle...
Manhunt underway after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Jeremy Branch was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to rob a Jackson County credit...
Sheriff: Suspect arrested trying to rob same credit union he robbed in March
Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport...
Police chase starts in Long Beach, ends in Gulfport
Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an...
Second suspect arrested after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

Latest News

M-Braves Shuckers
BASEBALL: Shuckers vs. M-Braves (6-12-21)
Rakeya Travis took home an All-American honor over the weekend.
Poplarville native Rakeya Travis named NJCAA All-American
Deuce McAllister
Former New Orleans Saints player Deuce McAllister visits with Gulfport campers to promote hard work, healthy lifestyle
Shuckers vs. Braves - Game 4 (06/11/2021)
Shuckers vs. Braves - Game 4 (06/11/2021)