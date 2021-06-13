WLOX Careers
Poplarville native Rakeya Travis named NJCAA All-American

Rakeya Travis took home an All-American honor over the weekend.
By Blake Brannon
Updated: 31 minutes ago
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -Poplarville native and Bulldog shortstop Rakeya Travis was named First-Team NJCAA All-American over the weekend.

Travis helped lead the Bulldogs to the Final Four in the national tournament last month.

This year she batted .437 with 17 home runs and a whopping 70 RBI on the year; she led the team in those three categories as well finishing second in the MACCC in RBI and third in home runs on the year.

Travis is the tenth All-American for the Bulldogs and the first since 2017.

