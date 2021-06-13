Poplarville native Rakeya Travis named NJCAA All-American
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -Poplarville native and Bulldog shortstop Rakeya Travis was named First-Team NJCAA All-American over the weekend.
Travis helped lead the Bulldogs to the Final Four in the national tournament last month.
This year she batted .437 with 17 home runs and a whopping 70 RBI on the year; she led the team in those three categories as well finishing second in the MACCC in RBI and third in home runs on the year.
Travis is the tenth All-American for the Bulldogs and the first since 2017.
