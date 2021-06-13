National Baptist Convention hosts volunteer hurricane training in Woolmarket

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re nearly two weeks into hurricane season. Once the storm passes over, it can sometimes take weeks or even months to clean up the mess. One organization is teaching people how to get the job done in a safe and efficient manner.

The National Baptist Convention hosted a hurricane volunteer training in Woolmarket to ensure that everyone is prepared for the 2021 hurricane season.

“I just want to be prepared,” said Johnny McGlown.

Organizations leader are ensuring residents like McGlown are prepared for the high winds, and high tides that might come this season.

“Apart of our national training as we’re trying to equip men and women across the country,” said National Baptist Convention Disaster Management Director David Frazier. “We decided we wanted to move in this direction in being a part of the earlier responders and helping people with what we saw as a very necessary event.”

Step-by-step, Randy Byrd with CAT Rentals walked people through how to operate a caterpillar machine that helps remove stuff disasters leave behind.

“Caterpillar representative is going over how to operate it with safety measures,” said Frazier. “Then after that, we will have chainsaw cutting training which will demonstrate to the people how to safely use chainsaws in cutting limbs and cutting down trees.”

This training teaches the basics in cutting trees if any fall in your yard, which could possibly prohibit you and your family to exit safely.

Johnny McGlown recently moved to the Gulf Coast and said he plans to evacuate whenever there’s bad weather but wanted to be a help when he returns.

“On the way back I want to be in a position to help the people who are here that have the problem,” said McGlown. “I’m kind of familiar with the chainsaw. I’m sure it’s going to be a lot of clean up so hopefully I can come back and help in that respect.”

For Frazier, hurricane season is nothing new and helping others is his main goal.

“I go all the way back to Hurricane Camille, I remember those days,” said McGlown. “Lived through Frederick. Lived through Katrina and lived through trees in my house. So I’ve traveled all over the country helping others with the same thing.”

