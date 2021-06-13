WLOX Careers
Battle at the Bridge aims to close the gap between community and authority

By Jwan Jordan
Updated: 14 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was the first Battle at the Bridge in Pass Christian. The game was created to bridge the gap between law enforcement and their communities.

Harrison and Hancock county first responders along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol played against each other.

If it’s one thing that can bring a community together, it’s a good game of football.

Clearance Hall is the chairman of Waveland Community Unity. He noticed the tension in the Waveland community between residents and authorities and decided to create the Battle of the Bridge.

“I’m former law enforcement and fire, so I know how it is with the community, especially now with everything going on in the world,” he said.

Hall thinks the gap between the two can be addressed with this unique event.

“Community and law enforcement don’t have a good relationship, so that’s what we’re trying to do, build that bridge between law enforcement and communities,” Hall said.

It was the Harrison County first responders versus Hancock County first responders and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Lt. Edward Walley thinks it’s great for not just the community but responders as well.

“We’re all people too, and this is a great way for them to come out relax and not worry about a thing but having a good time and comradery,” Walley said.

Each department also chose a princess to represent them. Walley’s daughter Erin represented the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

“So she would be representing the Hancock County sheriff’s office for today’s event,” Walley said.

As the game rages on and the community watches with anticipation, don’t forget to hold down your tents when the rescue chopper takes flight.

Proceeds go to the Michael Boutte Scholarship fund and “Shop with a Badge.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

