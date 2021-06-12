Wreck, car fire shuts down portion of I-10 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Portions of Interstate 10 in Harrison County are at a standstill after multiple incidents Saturday morning.

All eastbound lanes approaching the Shriners Boulevard exit are closed as responders work a wreck, according to police.

In Gulfport, westbound lanes between the Highway 49 and Cowan Lorraine Road exits are shut down while authorities respond to a car fire.

Here’s a look at the scene right now as first responders deal with a car fire on the I-10 West. @WLOX https://t.co/dJiqjS896V pic.twitter.com/ycvTFO2Rlf — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) June 12, 2021

Use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

