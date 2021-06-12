WLOX Careers
Wreck, car fire shuts down portion of I-10 in Harrison County

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Portions of Interstate 10 in Harrison County are at a standstill after multiple incidents Saturday morning.

All eastbound lanes approaching the Shriners Boulevard exit are closed as responders work a wreck, according to police.

In Gulfport, westbound lanes between the Highway 49 and Cowan Lorraine Road exits are shut down while authorities respond to a car fire.

Use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

