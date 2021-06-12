WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Where things stand one month after Supreme Court ruled and overturned Initiative 65

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Exactly one month ago, the state Supreme Court overturned Initiative 65 and ruled the ballot initiative process outdated. So, we wanted to review what has and hasn’t happened since.

Beginning with the most obvious of what hasn’t happened is... a special session.

What has happened is a large protest organized less than two weeks after the ruling, a challenge to the ruling by other initiative sponsors and a Senate hearing on medical marijuana.

Donnie Collins got to work right away after the Supreme Court ruling organizing an We are the 74 rally less than two weeks later. But he still feels like they’re in fight mode.

“We’re fighting over people suffering and dying and leaving our state,” said Collins. “And if you want to talk about a special session costing us money... we have people leaving here taking their money, their revenue and taking their families where they actually listen to their constituents.”

The only action at the state level has been a Senate hearing. Some said that was a step in the right direction. But Collins doesn’t want lawmakers to rewrite the program.

“We understand the plant,” added Collins. “We’re not asking for the plant to be explained. We’re asking that our legislators respect the will of the voters.”

McClaughlin, PC Attorney Conner Reeves served as policy advisor for the Initiative 65 campaign and says any bill that comes out should embody four main principles.

“That is… a really free market system, broad access for patients, decision rights for certifiers and a sustainable revenue model with reasonable regulations,” added Reeves.

It seems the key to a special session call lies in getting a consensus. Governor Reeves has said he won’t call a special session without lawmakers being on the same page.

“In reality, though, there already is consensus,” said Conner Reeves. “The people of Mississippi have already laid out what they want. And so that’s where we should start.”

The ballot initiative group “Let Mississippi Vote” has revamped its website this week.

”Geared towards just trying to put pressure on the legislators,” said organizer Dan Carr. Now, they’ve started collecting a different kind of signature.

“Our voice is gone,” Carr explained. “So the legislators need to come together in Jackson and they need to fix the initiative process and so what that does is that gives back the voice to the people and that’s what Let Mississippi Vote is so passionate about.”

The group also says it’s beginning the search for potential conservative candidates to run against lawmakers in the next statewide election cycle.

Lawmakers in recent weeks have said they don’t doubt they’ll fix both the medical marijuana issue and the ballot initiative. But we’ve heard different views on whether they think that will happen in a special session or when they return in January.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Anthony Hunt (left) was arrested in New Orleans Thursday. JaMichael Jenkins...
Moss Point murder suspect arrested after standoff with New Orleans police
Jeremy Branch was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to rob a Jackson County credit...
Sheriff: Suspect arrested trying to rob same credit union he robbed in March
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an...
Second suspect arrested after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
Javeon Palmore was convicted of armed robbery in the 2019 crime.
Gulfport man says he was on spice when he tried to rob, shoot victim

Latest News

In Gulfport, westbound lanes between the Highway 49 and Cowan Lorraine Road exits are shut down...
Wreck, car fire shuts down portion of I-10 in Harrison County
Moss Point tipster reflects helping police in credit union robbery
Moss Point tipster reflects on helping police in credit union robbery case
A portion of Interstate-10 is completely shut down as first responders respond to a car fire....
LIVE REPORT: Car fire shuts down portion of I-10
An Alabama man is behind bars after being caught trying to rob a Jackson County credit union...
Moss Point tipster reflects on helping police in credit union robbery case
National Hurricane Center Tropical Outlook highlights a region in the Bay of Campeche for a...
Tropical development possible in the Gulf next week