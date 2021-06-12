Tropical development possible in the Gulf next week

BILOXI, Mississippi (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather team continues to keep a close eye on model trends depicting tropical development during the week of June 13th, 2021 over the southern Gulf of Mexico. As of Saturday morning, there is a medium chance for tropical development over the next five days.

The area being monitored is part of the same region of unsettled weather being tracked over the past week. This unsettled weather is expected to slowly drift north towards the northern Gulf Coast by the middle to end of the week.

Saturday Morning Tropical Outlook 6/12/21 (WLOX)

It is still too early to say for sure if a tropical system will form. It is also too early to say exactly who could see impacts or when. One thing to note being shown in some model guidance is that very heavy rain could be possible somewhere along the Gulf Coast. If this pans out, our rain chances would be higher by the end of the week into the weekend. With recent heavy rain in South Mississippi, this is a trend that needs to be monitored closely should this system evolve into a threat to the coast.

Rain chances may increase between June 16-20th, 2021 as tropical moisture surges north. It is too early to say how organized this unsettled weather will be or who could see the highest rainfall totals. (WLOX)

The system that models keep developing is part of a broad area of low pressure known as the Central American Gyre, which can lead to persistent thunderstorm activity and tropical development.

The Central American Gyre is a broad area of low pressure that forms in Central American in the early Summer and late Fall. The gyre, or circulation is helped out by clockwise flow of high pressure in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific that help generate a broad counter-clockwise flow between them. (WLOX)

This is how Cristobal (2020), Cindy (2017), Nate (2017) formed. So, it’s pretty common, especially this time of year. But, this does not guarantee a tropical system impacting the northern Gulf Coast.

The next name on the list of tropical systems is Bill. Tropical Storm Ana formed in late May in the central Atlantic.

Names are chosen by the World Meteorological Organization. Should this list of names be exhausted, a supplemental list of names will be used. The Greek Alphabet will no longer be used. (WLOX)

