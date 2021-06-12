Thousands enjoy Poplarville’s Blueberry Jubilee

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Whether it was baked in bread, made into jam or even put into lemonade, a crowd of hungry visitors spent the day in downtown Poplarville for anything with blueberries inside for the annual Blueberry Jubilee.

The town’s cash crop was on full display on Saturday for an event that has grown since it began in the 1980s.

“When it first started, you could buy blueberries and take them home and cook them,” former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant said. “Now it’s just a festival.”

Modern day jubilees now have 5K races, dog pageants, lawn mower parades, car shows and even live music all along or near Main Street.

“It honestly just depends on what all you’re into and we have stuff for all kinds of ages,” Teen Miss Blueberry 2021 Kailey Vales said.

The attractions and the berries helped bring in crowds from across the state.

“(It brings in) anywhere from eight to 12,000 tourists,” Miss Blueberry 2021 Rayelin Davis said. “It’s really huge for us because we are such a small town.”

While the day was all about the blueberries, it was also a chance for South Mississippi businesses to cash in on the crowds.

“This just gives you extra money to carry or do what you want to do,” Mira Smith with Mira’s Jams and Jellies said.

Smith has been a annual vendor at the festival, selling baked blueberry goods and spreads. She along with other vendors made sure they stocked up for a lot of repeat business.

With economic benefits, the festival made dreams a reality for the city’s residents.

“I’ve always looked up to the blueberry queen as this idol and now I get to be her,” Davis said.

Organizers hope visitors left with berries and a better idea of what the Pearl River town had to offer.

“It pretty much makes them think that Poplarville is like this amazing place and it really is,” Vales said.

If you missed out on this year’s festival, but want to learn a little history, the Poplarville Historical Preservation Society will reopen their museum next month with some memorabilia from past Blueberry Jubilees.

