TatoNut on the brink of re-opening in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The TatoNut Donut Shop is on the brink of re-opening. The shop has been closed since January 10th and just two days later, owner David Mohler passed away.

Since then, the Mohler family and most of Ocean Springs, have grieved the loss. Many wondered if the dough will ever rise again. Now, David’s daughter Katelyn is stepping up and after months of hard work alongside her mother, they believe they are ready to carry the shop’s legacy forward.

The first order of business was a drastic remodel.

Just a little sneak peek into the newly renovated store front, can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces soon! . . . 📸: Madison Zuber Photography Posted by The Tatonut Donut Shop on Friday, June 11, 2021

“You can tell we have a lot more space going on in here,” said new owner Katelyn Mohler. “We ended up taking out two whole tables but we added some nice bar top seating in our windows so we only actually lose about four chairs.”

The modern revamp will also include digital menus, a new showcase and dozens of pictures that pay tribute to the store’s rich history. Many are filled with the late Patriarch David Mohler.

“I know it is going to be emotional,” said Katelyn. “It will be a hard probably first week, probably first year, but I am ready to get back in the swing of things.”

Katelyn’s dad took over the donut shop from his father when he was 23. Along with his wife Theresa, the shop was transformed from beloved local staple to renowned hit with fans all across the country.

Now, decades later and just a month away from her 23rd birthday, Katelyn will follow in her father’s footsteps. While her dad won’t be there the day the store re-opens, Katelyn is sure he will be smiling down.

“He would be just so proud and glad that I decided to take this on and this would be my life, just like it was his,” said Katelyn.

Over the last few months, she began to realize just how much of a responsibility running the shop will be.

“Every time I go anywhere, someone will ask my something about the donut shop,” said Katelyn.

The question on everyone’s mind, when will TatoNut finally re-open?

“We are planning on opening the doors some time next week, we don’t have a specific day set in stone but it’s getting close,” said Katelyn. We are anxious, I got everything going out front, we are just working in the back. It will definitely be this month, but we are aiming for sometime next week.”

The shop will make an official announcement before it opens, so if you wish to stay up to date, like and follow their Facebook page.

