Saints wrap up minicamps

Sean Payton talks to the media after day 8 of Saints training camp
By Michael Dugan
Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints wrapped up minicamps this week as they prepare to enter a new era of football. It was mostly individual drills with the goal of getting guys back into playing shape, so whatever questions fans may have about what the offense will look like without Drew Brees will remain unanswered for the foreseeable future.

It’s the first time Sean Payton enters an offseason without Brees as his starter. But that’s a challenge he is prepared for, according to former Ole Miss and Saints running back, Deuce McAllister.

“From Sean’s standpoint, he’s fired up. He has an opportunity to recharge and show and prove that he is one of the elite coaches.,” McAllister said. “They do have a lot of talent on that roster, the question is, can they put it together? Can they get consistent play from the quarterback, can they get consistent play from a defensive standpoint? At this point, we have to wait and see. But I think they’re excited about it.”

