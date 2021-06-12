Police chase starts in Long Beach, ends in Gulfport
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.
Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal confirmed that a pursuit from Long Beach into Gulfport involved gunfire between a suspect and police.
The pursuit ended at 37th Avenue and West Railroad Street in Gulfport, where police are currently investigating.
The suspect was hit, but no word on the person’s condition.
As of now, details are limited but a WLOX reporter is currently on the scene.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.