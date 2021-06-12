WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police chase starts in Long Beach, ends in Gulfport

Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport...
Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal confirmed that a pursuit from Long Beach into Gulfport involved gunfire between a suspect and police.

The pursuit ended at 37th Avenue and West Railroad Street in Gulfport, where police are currently investigating.

The suspect was hit, but no word on the person’s condition.

As of now, details are limited but a WLOX reporter is currently on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say Anthony Hunt (left) was arrested in New Orleans Thursday. JaMichael Jenkins...
Moss Point murder suspect arrested after standoff with New Orleans police
Jeremy Branch was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to rob a Jackson County credit...
Sheriff: Suspect arrested trying to rob same credit union he robbed in March
Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an...
Second suspect arrested after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
Javeon Palmore was convicted of armed robbery in the 2019 crime.
Gulfport man says he was on spice when he tried to rob, shoot victim

Latest News

A manhunt is underway for one of the suspects in connection with the shooting death of Kyle...
Manhunt underway after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
The town’s cash crop was on full display on Saturday for an event that has grown since it began...
Thousands enjoy Poplarville’s Blueberry Jubilee
Deuce McAllister
Former New Orleans Saints player Deuce McAllister visits with Gulfport campers to promote hard work, healthy lifestyle
The Mississippi native was in his home state making stops at COVID-19 vaccination sites along...
Former New Orleans Saints player Deuce McAllister visits with Gulfport campers to promote hard work,