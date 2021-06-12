Police chase starts in Long Beach, ends in Gulfport

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach, but ended in Gulfport Saturday afternoon.

Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal confirmed that a pursuit from Long Beach into Gulfport involved gunfire between a suspect and police.

The pursuit ended at 37th Avenue and West Railroad Street in Gulfport, where police are currently investigating.

#BREAKING Long Beach authorities say police were involved in a pursuit that started in Long Beach and ended in Gulfport. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/L6hesW1tUN — Jasmine Lotts (@jaslottsnews) June 12, 2021

The suspect was hit, but no word on the person’s condition.

As of now, details are limited but a WLOX reporter is currently on the scene.

