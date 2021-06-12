Moss Point tipster reflects on helping police in credit union robbery case

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - An Alabama man is behind bars after being caught trying to rob a Jackson County credit union Thursday. It’s the same credit union authorities say he already robbed just a few months ago.

Jeremy Branch of Chickasaw, Ala., was arrested Thursday after authorities say he was caught trying to rob the Navigator Credit Union in Hurley.

That same credit union was robbed in March. However, the suspect - who authorities later identified as Branch - was wearing long sleeves and a face covering, preventing him from being immediately identified, according to the sheriff.

On Thursday, Branch attempted to disguise himself once again with long sleeves, a hat, and a face mask. That’s when Brandy Fraser, veterinarian and owner of South Mississippi Animal Health Center, noticed a man being suspicious and recognized the white truck that was used in the March robbery. Her clinic is located near the credit union.

“Well, actually the funny thing is we were standing at the desk, talking to a client that was sitting out here, and he walked by. And oddly enough, I said, ‘That bothers me about wearing the face mask,’ I said, ‘I feel so unsafe with that man walking around as it back to normal,’ I know that sounds silly but we’re two females that work in here and we need to be cautious as well,” Fraser said.

Fraser’s windows helped her see Branch go from the side of the building toward the front while walking down to the credit union. She said that she made sure to remember details of Branch from the March robbery.

“It was just very familiar. I remember his demeanor, his walk. I was watching him walking back because I watched him walk because we have windows all around the front so I watched him walk the whole way, thinking that just seems suspicious. So, I wasn’t going let him get away this time,” Fraser said.

Fraser said she wanted to make sure the issue was solved since her family is often inside of the center.

“I was nervous because I had my daughter here, my son was here and my receptionist had just left. So basically, I was like, ‘Lock the doors.’ The detective said, ‘Next time you see a suspicious person, you need to call us,’ so that’s exactly what I did,” Fraser said.

Fraser said she’s disappointed in Branch’s actions but is relieved that she was there to call authorities.

“I’m just glad the cops were called. I’m proud and feel like I achieved something. I really do hate that he felt like he needed to get money that way, but I mean there’s other people who are very emotional about what he did and what he could potentially have done,” Fraser said.

Branch is now facing charges of armed robbery for the robberies in January and March, as well as the attempted robbery on Thursday. He is being held at Jackson County jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.