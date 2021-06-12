Manhunt underway after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) -A manhunt is underway for one of the suspects in connection with the shooting death of Kyle Craig — the Ocean Springs man who was killed when he attempted to purchase a four-wheeler.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says Darius Erving escaped from the University of Mississippi Medical Center around 10 a.m. Saturday.

If you have any information on Erving’s whereabouts, please contact Holmes County Sheriff Department at (662) 834-1511.

