13 hurt in downtown Austin shooting; suspect not in custody

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say 13 people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in Austin.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at a news conference that two of the injured people were in critical condition. As of 4 a.m. local time, no one had died.

The gunfire erupted in a busy entertainment district downtown. It’s unclear what sparked the shooting.

The interim chief says officers responded quickly and some transported patients in their police cruisers to local hospitals.

The suspected shooter has not been arrested.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video and other evidence in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Active Attack response to 400 E 6th St (01:25) Multiple patients with reports of at least 1 patient CPR in progress. Avoid the area! More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.