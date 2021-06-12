WLOX Careers
Hot and humid this weekend

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The heat is on today! We’ll climb up into the low 90s by the afternoon. The humidity will make the heat index in the upper 90s and triple digits. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Tonight will be warm and humid with low temps in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible Sunday morning, but we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms in the afternoon. It will stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Monday and Tuesday will feature hit or miss showers and storms with highs near 90.

In the tropics, a tropical depression or tropical storm may form in the Southern Gulf this upcoming week. It’s too early to know exactly where this system may go, but forecast models show it drifting northward to the Northern Gulf Coast next weekend. This could bring more rain and moisture for us by the weekend. We’ll be watching for any changes.

