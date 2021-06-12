Former New Orleans Saints player Deuce McAllister visits with Gulfport campers to promote hard work, healthy lifestyle

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Children at the Extend a Hand Help a Friend camp at the Gaston Point Community Center waited anxiously to see who the surprise guest was going to be.

The gym lit up with excitement once they realized it was Super Bowl XLIV champion Deuce McAllister.

“I was very impressed and very happy to see Deuce McAllister,” camp counselor Martha May Hulum said. “I heard a lot about him.”

The Mississippi native was in his home state making stops at COVID-19 vaccination sites along the Coast with a partnership between Magnolia Health, Centene, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Along with encouraging others to roll up their sleeves, the two-time Pro Bowler took time to pose for pictures and meet with children at the camp.

“I actually love the Saints. It was actually good,” said fourth-grader Kristofer Lane.

McAllister also shared some knowledge with the crowd, especially the importance of a good diet and an active lifestyle.

“He let them know because we have a lot of little kids who don’t like to eat healthy,” Hulum said. “They should always take a little time out of their day to just get outside, run and play.”

While the Saints legend spent most of his day promoting better health care, he also took time to serve as a role model for the next generation.

“He’s a good guy and you can be like him, but you have to believe that you can achieve the goal just like him,” Lane said.

McAllister took time to talk with campers, giving them advice and encouragement.

“It gives the children an opportunity to know that those things are not unattainable for them,” Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes said.

