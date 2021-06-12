WLOX Careers
Eco-Tours offers fun and facts about the Mississippi Sound

By Jwan Jordan
Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boat cruise around the Mississippi Sound is bringing fun and education together.

It’s a sound you don’t often hear when learning: excitement.

Gulfport’s Ship Island Excursions teamed up with the Mississippi Aquarium to offer an educational and fun experience through Eco-Tours.

The result is a 90-minute voyage through the Mississippi Sound offering a visual learning experience.

“Oh my goodness this is a dream come true for me,” said Holley Muraco, director of research at Mississippi Aquarium. “I grew up here, coming down seeing the Sound, always getting down in the water, and for the first time I’m getting to work here in my own state.”

She said simply taking in the sights doesn’t even begin to break the surface of what makes the Gulf Coast so special.

“It’s how special a place we live in. Sometimes I think we take it for granted, but I’m still in awe of the amazing ecosystem we have here, the diversity and the fact that it’s a marine nursery and all these little babies are trying to grow up here,” Muraco said.

After seeing dolphins skim the water and birds dive deep for food, an educational tour ends with thunderous applause.

For more information and to reserve your ticket for an Eco-Tour, visit Mississippi Aquarium’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

