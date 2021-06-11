Sheriff: Suspect arrested trying to rob same credit union he robbed in March

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An Alabama man is behind bars after being caught trying to rob a Jackson County credit union Thursday. It’s the same credit union authorities say he already robbed just a few months ago.

Jeremy Branch of Chickasaw, Ala., was arrested Thursday after authorities say he was caught trying to rob the Navigator Credit Union in Hurley.

That same credit union was robbed in March. However, the suspect - who authorities later identified as Branch - was wearing long sleeves and a face covering, preventing him from being identified, according to the sheriff.

On Thursday, Branch attempted to disguise himself once again with long sleeves, a hat, and a face mask. However, an observant veterinarian next door to Navigator noticed a man being suspicious and recognized the white truck that was used in the March robbery.

She called authorities. When a deputy arrived, Branch was found with a note in his pocket saying that he was armed and demanding money, said the sheriff.

This photo of Jeremy Branch was released by authorities in January 2021 after they say he robbed Singing River Federal Credit Union in Moss Point. (Moss Point Police Dept.)

It’s the same move authorities say he used in January after he was arrested following the robbery of Singing River Federal Credit Union on Highway 63 in Moss Point.

Just like in January and in March, Branch was not armed, said Ezell. Branch was arrested a few days after the January robbery.

Further investigation led authorities to determine that Branch was in fact the suspect who robbed the Hurley Navigator Credit Union in March, as well.

Branch is now facing charges of armed robbery for the robberies in January and March, as well as the attempted robbery on Thursday. He is being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.

