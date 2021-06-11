WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sheriff: Suspect arrested trying to rob same credit union he robbed in March

At the time, the suspect was out on bond after being arrested in January for robbing a different credit union.
Jeremy Branch was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to rob a Jackson County credit...
Jeremy Branch was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to rob a Jackson County credit union. It's the same place he robbed in March, said authorities.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An Alabama man is behind bars after being caught trying to rob a Jackson County credit union Thursday. It’s the same credit union authorities say he already robbed just a few months ago.

Jeremy Branch of Chickasaw, Ala., was arrested Thursday after authorities say he was caught trying to rob the Navigator Credit Union in Hurley.

That same credit union was robbed in March. However, the suspect - who authorities later identified as Branch - was wearing long sleeves and a face covering, preventing him from being identified, according to the sheriff.

On Thursday, Branch attempted to disguise himself once again with long sleeves, a hat, and a face mask. However, an observant veterinarian next door to Navigator noticed a man being suspicious and recognized the white truck that was used in the March robbery.

She called authorities. When a deputy arrived, Branch was found with a note in his pocket saying that he was armed and demanding money, said the sheriff.

This photo of Jeremy Branch was released by authorities in January 2021 after they say he...
This photo of Jeremy Branch was released by authorities in January 2021 after they say he robbed Singing River Federal Credit Union in Moss Point.(Moss Point Police Dept.)

It’s the same move authorities say he used in January after he was arrested following the robbery of Singing River Federal Credit Union on Highway 63 in Moss Point.

Just like in January and in March, Branch was not armed, said Ezell. Branch was arrested a few days after the January robbery.

Further investigation led authorities to determine that Branch was in fact the suspect who robbed the Hurley Navigator Credit Union in March, as well.

Branch is now facing charges of armed robbery for the robberies in January and March, as well as the attempted robbery on Thursday. He is being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Another arrest was made in the fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that left two people dead...
Third person arrested in-connection with fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
‘It just hurts..’ : Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
‘It just hurts..’: Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it

Latest News

Quentin Winters Sr. pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Felon tried to hide gun behind gazebo, police found empty shell
Javeon Palmore was convicted of armed robbery in the 2019 crime.
Gulfport man says he was on spice when he tried to rob, shoot victim
A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar,...
Donuts lure black bear into trap after wandering into Downtown Natchez
FILE - In this June 27, 2017 photo, a man gets on his bicycle after stopping at the Triple S...
Family members of Alton Sterling accepted $4.5M settlement, according to court documents