Surprise surprise it gets hot in June!

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far for parts of South Mississippi. We were one degree from 90 in Gulfport. Expect similar heat and humidity or worse today into the weekend. As our bodies continue to get used to this increasing heat, remember to stay hydrated and don’t forget to take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. Heat index as hot as the 97 to 102 degrees will be possible. Isolated showers possible today with many rain-free hours. There will be a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with some rain-free hours too. Meanwhile the tropics remain quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic. And there are no new systems expected to form over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early this morning. Hurricane season will reach its annual peak in September.

