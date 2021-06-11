NOPD handles two standoffs less than an hour apart

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man wanted in connection with a murder surrendered to police this evening after a standoff at a Mid-City motel.

The man barricaded himself inside of the building on Tulane, near Carrollton.

A swat team arrived on the scene just before two this afternoon.

Our sister station WLOX identified him as Anthony Hunt.

He’s one of two suspects wanted in the May 27 shooting death of Devonte Carson in Moss Point, Mississippi.

There’s no word on the second suspect.

Less than 30 minutes before that swat roll, another standoff ended in New Orleans East.

An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself in an apartment along the north I-10 service road. just east of Bullard.

The NOPD says Randy Lewis eventually surrendered.

