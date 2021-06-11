Moss Point murder suspect arrested after standoff with New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (WLOX) - A man wanted in connection with a murder in Moss Point was arrested in New Orleans Thursday after a four-hour standoff with police.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Anthony Rashawn Hunt was arrested at a motel on Tulane Avenue. He’s one of two suspects wanted in connection with the May 27th shooting death of 27-year-old Devonte Carson.

Stand-off on Tulane Avenue ends. Mississippi murder suspect is in custody. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/1mpvQ1JOCA — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) June 11, 2021

Carson was killed in the 4900 block of Lilly Circle during a confrontation with the two men. There’s no update on the second suspect, JaMichael Jenkins, who is still on the run.

If you have any information about this case that could help investigators, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 and ask for Detective Kim Snowden. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling 877-787-5898.

Officials say Anthony Hunt (left) was arrested in New Orleans Thursday. JaMichael Jenkins (right) is still on the run. Both men are wanted in-connection with fatal shooting in Moss Point. (Moss Point Police Department)

