WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Moss Point murder suspect arrested after standoff with New Orleans police

By WLOX Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WLOX) - A man wanted in connection with a murder in Moss Point was arrested in New Orleans Thursday after a four-hour standoff with police.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Anthony Rashawn Hunt was arrested at a motel on Tulane Avenue. He’s one of two suspects wanted in connection with the May 27th shooting death of 27-year-old Devonte Carson.

Carson was killed in the 4900 block of Lilly Circle during a confrontation with the two men. There’s no update on the second suspect, JaMichael Jenkins, who is still on the run.

If you have any information about this case that could help investigators, call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 and ask for Detective Kim Snowden. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by calling 877-787-5898.

Officials say Anthony Hunt (left) was arrested in New Orleans Thursday. JaMichael Jenkins...
Officials say Anthony Hunt (left) was arrested in New Orleans Thursday. JaMichael Jenkins (right) is still on the run. Both men are wanted in-connection with fatal shooting in Moss Point.(Moss Point Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These photos were taken from a Facebook Live that John Anthony Little, pictured here, posted to...
Police: Biloxi man dead after 20+ hour standoff with police
In February 1991, the body of a woman was found in a swamp in Vancleave. For years, she...
Jackson County Jane Doe found in 1991 identified 30 years later
Another arrest was made in the fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that left two people dead...
Third person arrested in-connection with fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
‘It just hurts..’ : Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
‘It just hurts..’: Mother of nine, two children killed in Alabama crash
Jeremy Branch was arrested Thursday and charged with trying to rob a Jackson County credit...
Sheriff: Suspect arrested trying to rob same credit union he robbed in March

Latest News

The Infinity Funeral Home launched a new program where people can donate worn flags that will...
Biloxi funeral home honors veterans with donated flag program
Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an...
Second suspect arrested after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase
M.D.E.S. Re-employment Assistance Deputy Executive Director Timothy Rush talks about what...
Timothy Rush talks about Mississippi employment changes
The new Gulf Islands National Seashore Superintendent Darrell Echols describes his plans for...
Gulf islands national seashore